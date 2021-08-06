Delhi To Impose Lockdown If COVID Positivity Rate Goes Up To 5 Per Cent: Satyendar Jain

Responding to the question of the capital's preparedness on the threat of a possible third wave, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that lockdown will be imposed if the positivity rate in the city goes up to 5 per cent (currently it is 0.08 per cent). The Health Minister of Delhi further answered that the Government is taking vigilant steps ahead of the possible new wave by building over 37,000 beds in the city, adding various subsidy schemes to facilitate the building of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants and Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) facilities.

While talking further, the Health Minister added that the citizens of Delhi are aware of the restrictions that will be again imposed in case if the third COVID-19 wave strikes.

"We have made our public aware about what our response would be, earlier, in case the third wave strikes. If the positivity rate goes up to 5 per cent, then we will opt for an immediate lockdown without delay," Satyendar Jain said.

The Health Minister was talking at a virtual session organised by ASSOCHAM wherein he was invited as a chief guest. The topic for the session was Delhi Healthcare System: Preparedness to combat the third wave of COVID-19 and was attended by several senior doctors.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Delhi's condition during second COVID-19 wave

Satyendar Jain revealed that the capital was caught off guard during the devastating time of the second wave of the virus. Taking the lesson from the peak coronavirus time when the health infrastructure was collapsing, Delhi has now enhanced the medical facilities to remain prepared, claimed the health minister. He also stated that there was a shortage of oxygen and other logistics that led to the devastating time of COVID-19.

The Health Minister also talked about his experiences of field hospitals or makeshift hospitals which were made during the second wave.

"Makeshift hospitals created in Chattarpur, Sant Nirankari Colony, Ramleela Maidan are now being ramped up with ICU beds and ventilators, which are more than 1200 in number. Further, the Delhi Government is also training more medical staff and doctors belonging to different streams."

On COVID-19 vaccination front

While responding to the question of vaccination, the Health Minister added asserted, "Delhi has the capacity of administering 3 to 4 lakh doses every day, provided we get adequate supplies. As of now, nearly one crore doses have already been administered in Delhi." Moreover, the Health Minister concluded his address by adding that Delhi is conducting 75,000 tests everyday to 'ensure that the situation remains under control'.

(With inputs from ANI)