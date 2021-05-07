Delhi To Ramp Up Capacities To Transport Liquid Oxygen In National Capital Amid Shortage

The Delhi Government on Friday informed that it was gradually ramping up capacities to transport liquid oxygen amid the increased demand across hospitals in the national capital. Under the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government-appointed two IAS officers at the Kalinga Nagar facility of Tata Steel where Oxygen is being produced. It is also working on forming a decentralized management system for the distribution of Oxygen within the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi govt scales liquid oxygen transportation

The decisions came after Principal Secretary Transport and OSD Health — Ashish Kundra held a zoom meeting on Thursday along with senior Delhi government officials over the Oxygen crisis in the city. Even as Delhi receives around 360MT oxygen through the railway route, its supply chain across the city needs to be more efficient.

According to the AAP government, the Delhi government team is tracking the movement through a GPS tracking system which it has placed on 41 tankers carrying oxygen in the city. "A dashboard has been prepared, and Amazon has been roped in as a partner to track the cargos carrying the liquid oxygen in the National capital," said the government.

Meanwhile, the transportation of tankers to hospitals that need it is being tracked by the DMs."The Health Department has also issued an order to revive the dealer network of oxygen cylinders. All dealers who were providing industrial gases, have been linked with the re-fillers. The dealers provide cylinders to the retailer outlets for citizens," the release said.

Apart from these measures, the national capital is also working on building a buffer stock for oxygen and 505 D-type cylinders.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to maintain a daily Oxygen supply of 700 MT to Delhi as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that 'it meant business' after the Delhi government revealed that it had received just 86 MT of oxygen as of 9 AM and 16 MT was in transit.