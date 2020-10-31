Delhi to receive normal water supply after shortage due to spike in ammonia levels: Chadha

The Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha informed that the water supply in the National Capital is set to resume as usual from Saturday onwards.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi government announced that the problem of water shortage will be resolved by October 31 as a solution has been found by 'controlling the pollution in the water'. This came just days after AAP leader Raghav Chadha announced that the water supply in some parts of Delhi will be affected due to an 'abnormal increase in ammonia levels' in the water which is discharged by Haryana into the Yamuna.

"We found a solution"

The Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and AAP leader, Raghav Chadha announced that the water shortage in parts of North-West, West, and South Delhi was caused after two water treatment plants had to be shut. The Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were adversely impacted due to the spike in the levels of ammonia (pollutants) in the water. He further informed that because Delhi is a landlocked region, such problems can overwhelm the water treatment plants which is why they had to be shut.

"The Yamuna River water coming from Haryana to Delhi had spiked levels of ammonia and reached 3 ppm (parts per million). Because of this, two major water treatment plants had to be shut as they were overwhelmed. This affected the water supply of a few parts of North, North-West and South Delhi. We coordinated with the Haryana government and found a solution to this problem. Affected parts will receive normal water supply latest by tomorrow morning," informed Raghav Chadha.

Earlier on October 29, Raghav Chadha had informed, "Due to an abnormal increase in pollutants (ammonia levels) in Yamuna raw water discharged by Haryana, production at Sonia Vihar & Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants will be adversely impacted. As a result, water supply will be affected in parts of East, North East, and South Delhi. It is advised to store/ use water judiciously. An adequate number of water tankers are being deployed. We are working relentlessly, in collaboration with Haryana, to restore normal supply.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)