Delhi: Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna River's Banks A Day After AAP Govt Inspected DJB Projects

In a shocking development from Delhi, thick toxic white foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna river on Thursday amid the claims of the Delhi Government on keeping the river clean. This comes following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to inspect the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant on Wednesday as part of the clean Yamuna Plan.

On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal visited the water treatment plant to inspect the work being carried out to make Yamuna river clean. "Our promise is that by the year 2025, we will make the Yamuna river clean and clean. The work is going on on a war footing. Today I have come to inspect the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant. We are committed to clean Yamuna. Inspected coronation plant today. Country's largest plant - 70 MGD. Fully automatic. It is a wonderful plant." CM Kejriwal said in his tweet on Wednesday.

The Vice-President of the Delhi Jal Board, Saurabh Bharadwaj also inspected the Dhansa regulator and Badshahpur drain coming from Haryana, which contributes to the pollution of Yamuna and said, "Under the leadership of CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government is working day and night to achieve its target of rejuvenation of the Yamuna and drains of Delhi."

It is pertinent to mention that on Wednesday, Bharadwaj visited several DJB projects including Badshahpur Drain outfall, Pappankalan Lake, Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Lake, New Dwarka WTP, Bhalaswa Lake, Burari Waterbody, Timarpur Natural STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) and Lake, Rithala STP, Rohini STP and Lake, Ghogha Drain project, Palla Floodwater Harvesting, Narela STP. Apart from these projects, Bharadwaj inspected 40 MGD STP at Rithala, which is currently being developed with the aim of reducing the BOD & TSS levels of the wastewater to 10/10.

Notably, it is not the first time that such a toxic froth is seen over the surface of Yamuna. Last year in November, the Kalindi Kunj in Delhi witnessed the familiar sight of thick layers of toxic foam floating on the surface of the Yamuna River. The foam in the river, according to the Delhi administration, was caused by the discharge of untreated garbage from factories in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Devotees were seen paying devotion to the Sun God in the Yamuna with toxic foam floating on the river's surface during the recent Chhath Puja.

Notably, The Delhi government earlier said that they were pursuing a six-point action plan to clean the Yamuna, which is projected to be completed by February 2025, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per him, the government is building new sewage treatment plants (STPs) as well as expanding and modernising existing ones.