Delhi: Toxic Foam Floats On Surface Of River Yamuna Near Kalindi Kunj Area; Watch

River Yamuna again got covered with a thick layer of toxic foam and pollutants in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area on Saturday, August 7. The thick foam floats on the Yamuna, due to the accumulation of the high level of pollutants and waste dumped by industries into it. As per experts, the foam is a high amount of phosphate content following the discharge of industrial pollutants in heavy amounts. These industrial pollutants including detergents and soaps.



#WATCH | A layer of toxic foam continues to float on the surface of Yamuna river in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj river pic.twitter.com/RpBzfx3epy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

This is not the first time when such visuals have appeared. This toxic fame in the Yamuna River had hit global headlines in 2019 when devotees of Chhat puja were seen standing in a waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj. Experts when asked about the particular episode of the surge in toxic level, stated that it was a common thing in the Yamuna but increased in the last five-six years. Taking note of the issue, the government of Delhi recently has sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna River is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

Pollution continues in River Yamuna

The Yamuna is one of the most polluted rivers in the world due to the dumping of industrial wastes and a high-density population. The highest polluted region of the river lies in Delhi between Wazirabad and Okhla which is just 2% of the river length carrying 76% of total pollution weight.

Between April 6 to 20, a layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi, this was again recently observed on June 23. Earlier, in 2019, foam formation on the river surface grabbed the attention of the world when thousands of people all dressed traditionally walked into toxic foam waters to celebrate Chhath Pooja. People were seen performing the festival rituals with foam water touching their waist while other clicked pictures amidst the stinky water.

River Yamuna is under threat

As per the Sustainable Development Goals, "About 57 million people depend on Yamuna waters as it accounts for more than 70% of Delhi’s water supplies, but today it is also referred to as Delhi’s dying holy river". The river holds both religious and socioeconomic significance.

The National capital dumps 58% of the city's waste into rivers fading the crystal blue water. The river is polluted due to both domestic and industrial waste.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI/ Twitter)