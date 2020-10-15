Delhi Cop Dragged 400m On Car's Bonnet And Dropped On Street; Shocking VIDEO On CCTV

A shocking video of a policeman being dragged on a car bonnet in a busy street in Delhi Cantonment has emerged. In the incident captured on a CCTV camera, the traffic constable was seen being pulled away for 400 meters after he attempted to stop the vehicle for rash driving. The constable has sustained injuries.

Traffic constable dragged on car bonnet

The incident took place on Monday where the cop was trying to stop the vehicle for driving the car in a zig-zag manner. The driver continued the zig-zag route even as the constable Mahipal Singh Yadav climbed on to the bonnet and tried to hold on to it. Unable to hold anymore, Yadav fell in the middle of the road amid approaching vehicles.

Yadav sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered against the driver on charges of obstructing a public servant from his discharging his duties under Section 186, 353 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code at the Delhi Cantonment police station. The driver allegedly named Shubham from Uttar Nagar attempted to run away but was arrested after a police team chased him and caught him.

Netizens also expressed their shock over the video.

Inki itni himmat kaise ho jati h, ek kada Sandesh dena chahiye aur kam se kam 1 month ki jail honi chahiye — Yuvraj Singh Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@IamYuvraj2611) October 15, 2020

CCTV CAMERA ke jamaane me iss tarah bhag kar aakhir jayega kahan.



Number plate se gaadi kabhi bhi pakdi ja sakti hai.

chori ki bhi hogi to pakad me to aayega hi — MK (@DWIJMUKESH) October 15, 2020

Wish to know updates on this.

Driver should be jailed.

Ashamed to watch this — Gaurang Dandwate (@Gaurang_TheBeat) October 15, 2020

