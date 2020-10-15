Last Updated:

Delhi Cop Dragged 400m On Car's Bonnet And Dropped On Street; Shocking VIDEO On CCTV

A Delhi traffic constable dragged 400 metres on car bonnet and dropped him on a street in Delhi Cantonment area, leaving him injured. Driver has been arrested.

Written By
Joel Kurian

A shocking video of a policeman being dragged on a car bonnet in a busy street in Delhi Cantonment has emerged. In the incident captured on a CCTV camera, the traffic constable was seen being pulled away for 400 meters after he attempted to stop the vehicle for rash driving. The constable has sustained injuries.

Traffic constable dragged on car bonnet 

The incident took place on Monday where the cop was trying to stop the vehicle for driving the car in a zig-zag manner. The driver continued the zig-zag route even as the constable Mahipal Singh Yadav climbed on to the bonnet and tried to hold on to it. Unable to hold anymore, Yadav fell in the middle of the road amid approaching vehicles. 

Yadav sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered against the driver on charges of obstructing a public servant from his discharging his duties under Section 186, 353 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code at the Delhi Cantonment police station. The driver allegedly named Shubham from Uttar Nagar attempted to run away but was arrested after a police team chased him and caught him. 

Netizens also expressed their shock over the video.

First Published:
