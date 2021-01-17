Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Republic Day Rehearsals; Read Details

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory on elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in the national capital to ensure the smooth conduct of rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade. The rehearsals of the R-Day Parade will be held from January 17 to 21 from Vijay Chowk up to the 'C' Hexagon crossing on Rajpath at India Gate. The full dress rehearsals will take place on January 23 and the final parade on January 26, for which a separate advisory will be issued by the Delhi police.

To facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the rehearsal days. The route of Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, informed Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Manish Kumar Agrawal in a notice.

Flying of aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft, etc have been prohibited in Delhi from January 18 to January 31.

READ | No Foreign Head As Chief Guest In This Year's Republic Day Parade; First Time In 55 Years

Suggested routes during the rehearsal period

For the traffic movement from North to South, motorists can take the following routes:

Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat,

Lajpat Rai Marg- Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road

Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Attaturk Marg - Kautilaya Marg -Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - RML-Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Prithvi Raj Road - Rajesh Pilot Marg -Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Mathura Road - Bhairon Road -Ring Road

Burfkhana - Azad Mkt - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Punchkuian Road - Hanuman Murti - Vande Matram Marg - Dhaula Kuan

READ | Republic Day 2021 Celebration Undergoes Change Over COVID, Defence Ministry Decides Format

Vehicles coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path, and going towards New Delhi or beyond may take the Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street -Mandir Marg and proceed further to New Delhi.

The buses going to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to take travel via Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road- Shankar Road - Park Street/Mandir Marg.

IN PICS | Jawans Perform Dress Rehearsal For Army Day Parade In Delhi

Full traffic advisory issued by the Delhi police:

READ | Farmer Unions To Discuss Republic Day Tractor Parade Plan; some Open To Talks With Centre