Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory In View Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Kartavyapath from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 18, 20 and 21 in view of Republic Day parade rehearsals, police said on Wednesday.

The traffic police requested motorists to observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of personnel deployed at all intersections. It also asked people to plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

The traffic advisory suggested routes to be taken for commuting from north to south Delhi and vice versa.

The advisory listed, "Ring Road i.e. Sarai Kale Khan - IP flyover - Rajghat. Lajpat Rai Marg - Mathura Road - Bhairon Road - Ring Road. Prithviraj Road - Rajesh Pilot Marg- Subramaniam Bharti Marg- Mathura Road- Bhairon Road - Ring Road. Barfkhana - Azad Market - Rani Jhasi flyover- Panchkulan Road - Hanuman Murti - Vande Matram Mard - Dhaula Kuan." For travel from east to west Delhi and vice versa, it suggested, "Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg - Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg." The list further suggested, "Ring Road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - Mall Road - Azad Pur - Ring Road. From Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Teen Murti Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Shankar Road - Vande Matram Marg." It suggested "Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg and vice versa," for travel from east to south west Delhi.

For people commuting from south Delhi to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat, it suggested "Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Ring Road - Vande Matram Marg - Link Road - Panchkuian Road. Ring Road - Sardar Patel Marg - 11 Murti - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg".

According to the advisory, motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi.

