Delhi: Travelling Theatres Transformed Into COVID-19 Vaccination Centres

The portable cinema hall has been changed into a vaccination centre for inoculating individuals against Coronavirus. After, entertaining hundreds and then re-inventing itself, the travelling theatre will be used as a Coronavirus facility amid the second wave. In 2015, the travelling theatre was founded to bring cinema to rural and remote areas of the country, and it has since shown a variety of films. Despite the fact that the film industry was paralysed by the pandemic, these mobile inflatable cinemas continued to follow all COVID-19 requirements.

Travelling theatres as COVID vaccination centres

The last film to be shown in these theatres was "Kaagaz," which was carried to the interiors of Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, but when the pandemic situation in the country worsened, it was decided to convert these 150-seater theatres to COVID facilities. During the second wave of Coronavirus, the portable cinema firm Picturetime Digiplex transformed its theatres into Coronavirus field facilities in Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. According to Sushil Chaudhary, founder and CEO of Picture time Digiplex, over 5,000 COVID-19 patients have been treated at the facility since then.

COVID vaccination centres in Delhi

Now, as the country's vaccination campaign has ramped up, one of these mobile cinemas in Delhi has been turned into a vaccination centre, Chaudhary said. The vaccination centre, which was established in partnership with Apollo hospitals and opened on July 13, has so far immunised 400 patients.

He added, "While our field hospitals with oxygen bed facilities continue to be put to good use in various states of the country, we thought why not transform our medical unit at Apollo Delhi into a full-fledged vaccination centre. I believe such is the power of portability and these rapid deployed medical enclosures, that it could change its form and purpose as per the need of the hour. We are hoping to set up more of such vaccination centres as per requirement."

Today in the national capital, 1,475 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported. The overall number of confirmed cases has now reached 1,21,582, including 3,597 deaths.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: @PicturetimedigiplexInstagram