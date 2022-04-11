Delhi: TRS Leaders Led By CM KCR Stage Protest Against Centre's Paddy Procurement Policy

Marking a protest against the Central government's paddy procurement policies, the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti-led government in Telangana is staging a dharna in Delhi on Monday with the participation of several TRS leaders including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In addition to that, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has also joined the protest staged by TRS' elected representatives including its MPs, MLCs, and MLAs in Delhi. In the pictures from the protest site, people in huge numbers can be seen gathering in front of the stage and raising slogans against the central government.

Telangana CM K Chandarsekhar Rao is joined by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at the 'dharna' staged by Telangana MPs, MLCs, and other leaders against the Centre's paddy procurement policy, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/lVFoi1XoNv — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

This came in the view of the farmers demanding proper policies on paddy procurement including the ruling party in Telangana, which has claimed that the Centre is not purchasing paddy from Telangana farmers. Speaking on the same, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who was also at the protest, called out the BJP government for harassing the farmers and doing injustice to them. He also appealed to the Prime Minister to purchase the crop from the state.

Additionally, TRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, while participating in the protest in Delhi, reiterated the Telangana government's claims, saying that the farmers in the state are not getting the right price. "We request the Central govt to procure our crop. We demand a common procurement policy", she told the media.

Further adding that farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had earlier discussed agricultural issues with CM KCR, she stated that he has also arrived to join the protest today.

The Centre is misleading the entire nation: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

The protests over paddy procurement policy have resulted in a political war of words resulting in the BJP, Congress, and TRS blaming each other. Speaking on the same, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said that the Centre is misleading the country.

"Every since the state of Telangana came into being, our honorable chief minister has focused on the farmers as his entire planning is 'farmers-centric' which is why, unlike any other government, the Telangana government has launched pioneering and flagship initiatives for the farmers delivering every kind of support to them", he said.

Further hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Minister added that India continues to export parboiled rice, used in India, to other countries, but the government continues to deny that there is no consumption of such rice. He also said that the government is not only misleading the two Houses but the entire nation. He avered that the TRS protest is against the same.

Telangana farmers demand 'uniform' paddy procurement

Notably, ever since the Central government had assured the farmers of Telangana that there is no discrimination among the farmers from different states and that some politicians are misleading the farmers, the Telangana government has been pressing the Centre for the procurement of the entire paddy that is produced in the state.

The TRS workers have been protesting on multiple occasions demanding a "uniform" procurement policy in the country. Earlier, they had also blocked four National Highways in Telangana.

Image: ANI