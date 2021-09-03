Delhi: Tunnel Connecting Legislative Assembly To Red Fort Discovered; See Why It Was Built

Delhi Legislative Assembly officials discovered a tunnel-like structure reportedly between the Vidhan Sabha and Red Fort on Friday. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that while not much is known about the secret passage, it "was used by Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters." Officials concerned have decided to allow public visits to the tunnel from 15 August, next year.

'Won't dig any further': Ram Niwas Goel

A tunnel-like structure discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. "It connects to the Red Fort. There is no clarity over its history, but it was used by Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters," said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (2.09) pic.twitter.com/OESlRYik69 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

As more details are awaited on the rich history of the secret passage, officials have decided not to dig any further and refurbish it for the public. According to visuals shared by ANI, the discovery was made after the flap of the green carpet of the House was peeled up.

We have managed to identify its mouth (origin) but won't dig any further...Soon we will refurbish it and make it available for the public. Hoping the renovation work to be done by August 15 next year: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel pic.twitter.com/4PctM4WW8V — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Goel said that preparations are being made for the structure of the Assembly and accordingly the tourism department will be allowed to bring people to the site on Saturdays and Sundays. The distance between Delhi Assembly and Red Fort is 5.5 km and it takes almost 10 mins to travel the distance on a vehicle.

Hidden passage to ferry prisoners

Earlier, in 2016, another secret passage was unearthed from beneath the floor of the Parliamentary chamber itself. At that time the hatch was rediscovered by the speaker of the Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel. Following the discovery, Goel had said that he heard rumours of its existence from the staff. According to Goel, the tunnel's was used to ferry prisoners.

Red Fort: a look at the past

The discoveries remind how Red Fort - the Mughal-era complex of fortified buildings - was used by the British to detain those they considered political prisoners. It is also a reminder of the oppression Indian freedom fighters suffered in that era. The intriguing discovery has sparked an interest to understand what more lies under the colonial building.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly dates to 1911 when the British moved the Indian capital from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to Delhi and is a fine example of the architecture of the period.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)