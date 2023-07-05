Delhi Tunnel Robbery Brings Hawala & Cash-runners Into Focus, 2 Nabbed With 85 Lakh

The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended two people travelling through Lutyens Delhi on a motorcycle with a bag full of cash worth Rs 85 lakh. Suspecting that it could be hawala money, the Delhi Police quickly informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) kickstarting an investigation into the matter. This comes after a daylight robbery in the national capital's Pragati Maidan tunnel caught the attention of the public.

An aspect that has come to the fore is that victims of such crimes often remain silent to avoid any unwanted attention despite monetary loss. According to Delhi Police officials who investigated the tunnel case it is the nature of the victim's job that forced him not to speak up. In fact, sources also told Republic TV that the victim initially was reluctant to even file a complaint about the robbery.

Police taking no chances after Delhi tunnel robbery

The victim of the robbery allegedly works as an Aadhti, a person who purportedly deals in huge amounts of cash and is hired to carry the money from one place to another. What he gains is a little commission out of the amount. This victim had allegedly started his own venture quite recently with close confidants from his village in Gujarat as partners.

With big amounts of cash seemingly being circulated, police sources have mentioned that most of the money often gets channeled through Hawala. "It is not that difficult to channel your money out through Hawala and take it out of the country. There are agencies and individuals that are involved in this business," said a Delhi Police official. Sources in Delhi Police also mentioned that the system has been utilised by several gangsters who may be based overseas but are able to make money that gets channeled outside through extortion.

While there is strict action being taken on black money, officials highlight that there is still a huge amount cash circulating in the national capital, sometimes clandestinely.