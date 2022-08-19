Last Updated:

Delhi: UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis Visits ISKCON Temple; Offers Prayers On Janmashtami

UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis visited ISKCON temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami in Delhi. The visuals were shared on Twitter.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis visited ISKCON temple in Delhi to offer prayers on the occasion of Janmashtami. Alex Ellis told ANI that he is "honoured" to pay a visit to the ISKCON temple on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. He extended greetings to people as India celebrates Janmashtami to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. 

Alex Ellis noted that India and Britain share an "excellent relationship." The pictures shared by ANI show UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis offering prayers at the ISKCON temple. On August 18, Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with his wife Akshata Murthy to celebrate Janmashtami. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sunak shared an image of himself and his wife offering prayers at the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple in the UK. While sharing the pictures on Twitter, Rishi Sunak said, "Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday." Notably, Sunak's wife Akshata is the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. 

PM Modi & President Murmu extend greetings on Janmashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Janmashtami. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna!," PM Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi. President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami and prayed that the festival inspires everyone to follow the path of virtue in thought and actions. Droupadi Murmu tweeted, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. From the life of Lord Krishna, we get the education of doing selfless deeds for the welfare of the people ‍ I wish that this holy festival gives inspiration to all of us to give priority to everyone's interest with thought, word and deed," (translated from Hindi).  

