Delhi: Under-construction Building Collapses In The National Capital , Many Feared Trapped

At least three people are feared trapped after two floors of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday, police said. Rescue operations are underway. Police and Delhi Fire Services officials are at the spot.

About 4.25 pm, the police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri. At least three people are trapped in the debris, a senior police officer said. Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is underway, the officer said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said five water tenders are at the spot. According to information from fire services personnel, the lintel of the fourth floor of the under-construction building gave way, resulting in a portion of the building collapsing, he said. Four to five people were trapped in the debris. However, one person has been rescued and a search operation is underway, Garg added.