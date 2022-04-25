Delhi Bomb Scare: Unidentified Bag With Hand Grenade Found In Mohammadpur Area

In a shocking update, the Delhi police on Monday found an unidentified bag with a grenade in Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. This comes moments after the police received a call regarding the bag, following which, they reached the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad.

"An old and rusted grenade has been recovered from Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad at the spot," said the Delhi Police.

#BREAKING | Delhi bomb scare: Hand grenade found in Mohammadpur area, NSG team and bomb disposal squad reaches the spot.



Tune in to watch live updates here-https://t.co/BtM2UlmJuj pic.twitter.com/biqhl2DRpp — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2022

Delhi Police further stated, "In view of the sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned off and necessary precautionary measures are being taken."

In February, a suspicious bag laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Delhi's Old Seemapuri area. According to Delhi Police sources, the special cell had received information about a house in old Seemapuri several dozen suspicious phone calls were intercepted. Based on the data, the said house was traced to D-49 in Old Seemapuri.

This is the second such worrisome incident in the day in the national capital after an under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area, killing two people.

Earlier this month, a special passenger train was delayed for over 30 minutes at Adarsh Nagar railway station when an unsecured suitcase caught fire and triggered bomb fears among passengers on Monday morning.

Bomb Scare in Delhi

Right before Republic Day this year, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by Delhi Police from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur. Delhi Police had received a call regarding a suspicious bag at around 10:30 am after which Special Cell officials rushed to the spot and the elite counterterrorism force - National Security Guard (NSG) - was also called in. Fire tenders were sent to the site as well, the Delhi Police had said.