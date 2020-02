Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar visited the refugee camp in Adharsh Nagar, Delhi. This refugee camp accommodates Pakistani Hindus living in India on a long term visa.

"These persecuted minorities look up to India as the only country to give them a respectful life. The citizenship is being given to the persecuted minorities facing injustice in their source country and CAA doesn't take away anybody's citizenship," Javadekar said.