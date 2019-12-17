The Debate
The Debate
Delhi: Uzbek National Arrested With 2 Gold Rods Worth Over Rs 4 Lakhs

General News

On Monday, an Uzbek national was arrested by the Customs department in Delhi Airport for having two gold rods in possession weighing 140 grams

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai
Uzbek

On Monday, an Uzbek national was arrested by the Customs department in Delhi Airport for having two gold rods in possession weighing 140 grams worth Rs 4.74 lakhs. The 140gms gold rods were concealed in the handle of a stroller bag of the Uzbek national who was then arrested for trying to smuggle in gold illegally.

The accused belonged to Almaty in Kazakhstan and was arriving to Delhi from there. The accused has also been reported for attempting to smuggle gold weighing 870 grams worth Rs 29 lakhs on his previous visits to the country. 

Published:
COMMENT
