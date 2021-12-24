Delhi Vaccinates 100% Eligible Population With First Dose Amid Surging COVID Cases

Amid the rapid growth of the Omicron cases, Delhi has been able to vaccinate 100% of its eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine on Friday. Announcing the news, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the health care workers and other stakeholders for achieving the feat.

As per health officials more than 148.33 lakh beneficiaries with the first dose of the jab. As of Thursday, 1,48,27,546 persons in Delhi had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Cowin dashboard. The total number of electors in Delhi is 1,47,95,949, according to the provisional roll issued on November 1, 2021.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Delhi completes the first dose to 100 per cent eligible people -- 148.33 lakh. Salute to doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all-district functionaries.”

This comes after a time when Delhi has been observing a 96% rise in the COVID cases over the past week, also the NCT of Delhi has the second-largest amount of Omicron cases-67. Amid the ongoing surge of cases, the Delhi government has placed stringent measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The surveillance, vigilance and testing of the cases have been ramped up and the vaccination rate has also been sped up in order to built stronger immunity against the new ‘highly mutated’ variant.

358 Omicron cases detected in India

As per the ministry data updated at 8 a.m., India has registered 6,650 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,72,626, with 77,516 active cases. According to the report, the number of people who have died as a result of the disease has risen to 4,79,133, with 374 people losing their lives in the previous 24 hours.



Meanwhile, India recorded 122 instances of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, the highest so far, bringing the country's total to 358 cases, 114 of which have recovered or migrated. The Union Health Ministry informed that 358 Omicron COVID variant infections have been discovered so far in 17 states and union territories. Maharashtra has the most cases of the Omicron variety, with 88, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana with 38, Tamil Nadu with 34, Karnataka with 31 and Gujarat with 30.

