Coronavirus: Lockdown Hits Supply Of Vegetables, Prices Soar In The National Capital

There has been a substantial rise in the vegetable prices in the national capital after its supply dwindled in the last few days owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The vegetable sellers at Azadpur Mandi in the national capital said the prices have soared due to lack of supply.

"I used to sell potatoes at Rs 15 to Rs 17 per kg and now the same potatoes are being sold at Rs 20 to Rs 25. Prices have increased due to the low supply of vegetables. In some markets, potatoes are being sold at Rs 40 and tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg," said Aakash, a vegetable seller.

However, the chairman of Azadpur Mandi, Adil Ahmad Khan, assured that a sufficient amount of vegetables is reaching Delhi, and urged people not to indulge in panic-buying. He affirmed that even though the supply of vegetables has reduced by 50 to 60 per cent due to the lockdown, there will be no shortage for the people.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi not to store/hoard as fruits and vegetables are available in adequate quantities. It is our responsibility to see that everyone gets vegetables and fruits, and no one will have to face any problem," he said.

Khan said that prices of vegetables have gone up by 25 to 30 per cent, but they will come down soon.

Centre steps in to normalise supply

As many as 1,600 wholesale fruits and vegetable markets have started functioning smoothly and 300 more will operate from Friday after the Central government on Thursday stepped in to normalise the supply during the lockdown.

The Union agriculture ministry is in constant touch with state governments in charge of agriculture marketing and APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) or wholesale mandi boards to take proactive measures to ensure supply of essential vegetables and fruits is not hit during the lockdown period.

"There was initial resistance but we have persuaded with state government and APMC board to keep mandis open. As a result, 1,600 fruits and vegetable mandis have started functioning smoothly today and 300 more will open tomorrow (Friday)," a senior Agriculture Ministry official told PTI.

The Centre on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown so that citizens refrain from coming in contact with persons/surfaces infected with COVID-19 which has claimed the lives of several thousand people across the globe.

