Delhi: Vehicle Owners Sans PUC Certificate May Face Suspension Of RC

Vehicle owners not having a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for their vehicles may face suspension of registration certificate, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Transport department is issuing notices to owners whose vehicles do not have a valid PUCC, warning that if they do not get the certificate within a week, their registration certificates may be suspended, they said.

"There are around 19 lakh vehicles that do not have a valid PUCC but there is no technology to know whether such vehicles are plying on the roads.

"So, enforcement teams have been formed to carry out checks, while SMSs are also being sent to vehicle owners warning them that their registration certificates may be suspended if they do not get a valid PUCC within a week," said a top transport department official.

Vehicular pollution is one of the main reasons for the rising pollution levels in Delhi, specially during winter months, the official said, adding that they are taking measures to curb it.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced on Saturday that vehicle owners will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi without showing valid PUCC from October 25.

According to the official, the government has formed enforcement teams to ensure that petrol pumps adhere to the directive.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the Transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city so motorists can get it done easily, officials said. The government's enforcement teams are also carrying out surprise checks at the stations to check whether proper guidelines and testing standards are being followed. An official said after the announcement that fuel will only be given to those with valid PUCC, there is an increased rush among vehicle owners to get PUCC.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheelers (petrol) and Rs 100 for diesel-run four-wheelers.

