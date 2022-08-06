Delhi: Video Shows Cop Being Thrashed Inside Anand Vihar Police Station; Probe Ordered

A video has emerged on social media of a policeman being thrashed in a Delhi police station. The DCP has said that action is being taken on the incident. According to sources, the incident occurred at the Anand Vihar Police station.

The viral clip shows a person slapping and assaulting the head constable while bystanders record videos on their phones. The policeman also pleads with folded hands but to no avail. The intention behind the attack is still unknown.

After the clip was extensively shared on social media, Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R Sathiyasundaram said that a case has been registered in the matter and action will be taken. According to the preliminary probe, the incident took place on July 31.

Traffic inspector thrashed over issuing challan in Delhi; six arrested

In a separate incident in June, six people, including two women, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic inspector over issuing challan in Delhi's CR Park. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to police, three people, including two women, were triple riding on a motorbike with no helmets and defection name plates when they were stopped by a head constable.

The three were also coming from the wrong side of the road. When the traffic cop issued them a fine, they started arguing. When an inspector intervened, the trio assaulted him. The accused also called three more people and obstructed the traffic.

In the clip, three people can be seen beating the inspector while two traffic personnel are trying to rescue him.

Later, all the accused were arrested. Delhi Police, in a tweet, said that the statement of the injured cop has been taken and legal action initiated.

“Citizens’ Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals to everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others’ safety,” it said.