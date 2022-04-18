Delhi Violence: Alleged Shooter Sonu Seen Pointing Gun During Jahangirpuri Clash Arrested

Sonu Chikna, whose alleged video of firing during the Shobha Yatra procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri was first exposed by Republic Media Network, has been arrested by Delhi Police.

The video shows several people pelting stones and a person reportedly wearing a blue kurta (Sonu Chikna) suddenly appears from behind and fires a shot.

Earlier in the day, a police team went to Jahangirpuri to look for Sonu Chikna but his family and neighbours pelted stones at the team. In order to prevent any escalation, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) formed a human shelf to prevent clashes. Calling it a "minor, one-off incident", Delhi police detained one person.

#LIVE | Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana is speaking to Republic on the nabbing of shooter Sonu seen on video; says he was nabbed as an outcome of Delhi Police intelligence; Tune in here - https://t.co/Wob8AeOq75 pic.twitter.com/6b2rm6jmjr — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2022

Jahangirpuri clashes: Police say nobody involved will be spared irrespective of class, religion

During a media briefing, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes on Hanuman Jayanti will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

"No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession," Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.

Clashes had broken out during a Shobha Yatra in the city's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which nine policemen and a civilian were injured.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, Asthana said, adding that four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Elaborating on the probe, Delhi CP said, digital evidence and its thorough analysis is being done based on the CCTV footage.

"Social media, video footage, digital evidence received will be investigated from all the angles," he said, assuring that no one who is directly or indirectly involved in the incident will not be spared.

Intelligence Fusion of Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has been given the task to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed examination of digital evidence after gathering necessary evidence and accordingly legal action will be taken against them, he said.