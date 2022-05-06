Last Updated:

Delhi Violence Case 2020: Court Observes Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain As 'active Rioter'

Delhi Court on Friday ordered framing of charges & conspiracy against ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain and 5 others in connection with North East Delhi violence case

Delhi riots

In a massive development, Delhi Court on Friday ordered the framing of charges and conspiracy against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and five others in connection with the violence in North East Delhi. The Court stated that apart from being a mere conspirator, he was also an active rioter and he should be charged for it.

Delhi Court observes Tahir Hussain as 'active rioter' in North East Delhi violence

As per the court's orders, in addition to Section 120 that states criminal conspiracy, further charges have been directed under IPC sections 147 (guilty of rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 427(mischief causing damage), 435 (mischief causing a fire or explosives), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 395 (guilty of dacoity), 149 (member of unlawful assembly).

A Delhi court while framing charges observed that it's evident that the accused Tahir Hussain (former AAP leader) was not only a mere conspirator but an active rioter as well in the violent clashes. Apart from being charged with the offence of conspiracy, he is liable to be charged with rioting, and arson.

The Court further observed that he was not only a mute spectator but was also taking an active part in the riots & instigating the other members of the unlawful assembly to teach lessons to the persons belonging to other communities.

2020 Northeast Delhi violence

In Delhi, communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on 24 February 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused.

Hussain also faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on 5 March 2020, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots, which claimed the lives of 53 individuals and left hundreds injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).

Image: ANI/PTI

