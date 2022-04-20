Delhi Violence: Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Gulli, Salim & Ansar By 3 Days

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended the police custody of Jahangirpuri clashes accused Gulam Rasool alias Gulli, Salim Sheikh alias Salim Chikna, and Ansar. The custody of the accused has been extended by three days.

The Crime Branch is looking into the allegations of a 'pre-planned' attack and Ansar is believed to be a 'key conspirator' in the matter. On the other hand, Rasool has been arrested for his alleged role in supplying arms to Sonu Chikna who opened fire during the communal clashes. Notably, Ansar and Salim Chikna have also been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Delhi Police detail Ansar's role as 'conspirator'

While seeking the remand of main accused Ansar earlier, the Delhi Police had detailed his role to a court stating that his arrival at the spot of the incident had flared up the violence.

The order quoted the prosecution as saying, "The procession comprised of nearly 400 to 500 people, one chariot, two vehicles of the sound system, 50-60 two-wheelers and various devotees. The procession was initially peaceful but at around 6 pm, one person namely Ansar came with 4 to 5 associates and started arguing with members of the procession. The arguments culminated in stone-pelting, stampede. Though the police tried to pacify the situation, the stone-pelting and raising of slogans gained momentum."

Similarly, Saleem, who has been named as the co-accused was also remanded to police custody after the court ruled that the role of both had to be ascertained in detail in order to trace the entire chain of the incident. Further, the weapons used and their illegal sources have to be unearthed.

Delhi violence

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. So far, the police have arrested 25 persons in connection with this case.

The situation in Jahangirpuri continues to remain tense after the NDMC on Wednesday ran bulldozers over illegal constructions, evoking the SC to issue a status-quo on the action till it hears it again tomorrow. Political parties have come down heavily on the bulldozer crackdown, accusing the BJP of targeting minorities, even as the civic body confirms that action was taken against illegal encroachers and had nothing to do with the Shobha Yatra violence.