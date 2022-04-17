Delhi Violence: Critical Accused Confesses Crime A Day After Clashes In Jahangirpuri

In a major development, one of the key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence has admitted that he is guilty of the violence he committed during Hanuman Jayanti's Shobha Yatra. While being taken from the Rohini Court after the hearing, Ansar repeatedly said, "I'm guilty."

Delhi's Rohini court has sent the main accused in Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar and Aslam- to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. In the Jahangirpuri incident, many police personnel and a local were injured. The case has been transferred to the crime branch with immediate effect.

During the hearing, the Police alleged that the key accused got to know about the Shobha Yatra on April 15th and then they built up this conspiracy. "We have to go through the CCTV footage and identify others involved in this case," Police said.

Jahangirpuri violence conspirator identified as history-sheeter

Ansar was among the main conspirators of the Shobha Yatra violence, police had informed. He was previously involved in two cases of assault and was also charged repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act, Police said.

From another accused Md Aslam (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri's CD Park, police had recovered a pistol which he allegedly used during the commission of the crime Saturday evening.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched, officials said. A team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to key a tight vigil on the situation which is under control.

20 arrested after clashes

So far, 20 accused have been arrested for the violence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani informed. "20 accused arrested and 2 juveniles in conflict with the law have also been apprehended in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Further investigation underway," she added.

Meanwhile, the situation is under control in the violence-hit region and the process of identification is being carried out based on CCTV and other video footage. Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify assailants, officials said.