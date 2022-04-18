Delhi Violence: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Claims Police Inaction; 'clash Could've Been Avoided'

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind national vice president Professor Salim Engineer on Monday accused the Delhi police of not carrying out the investigation in a fair manner. Calling the Jahangirpuri violence shocking, he said that if cops had done their work properly the incident could have been avoided.

"The incident which has taken place in Jahangirpuri is highly shocking...The police do not execute their duty in a proper way in a fair manner. We are accusing the police. If they had done their duty to stop the procession, this could have been avoided," he said.

Jahangirpuri clashes: Police say nobody involved will be spared irrespective of class, religion

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday said that 23 people have been arrested so far from both communities in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday evening, and stressed that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

Asthana also denied claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Jahangirpuri during the Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti.

He told a press conference in New Delhi that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and urged people to ignore them. The probe into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 investigating teams have been formed to take it forward, he said, adding four teams of the forensics department also visited the spot to gather evidence.

The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Police investigation team came under a "minor" attack when it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during violence in Jahangirpuri, officials said.