Delhi Violence: JNUSU Offers 'shelter In Campus'; VC Denies, Threatens Disciplinary Action

In the aftermath of the Delhi violence, the JNU Student Union on Saturday made a call to volunteers for their body's rescue teams working all over Delhi. Moreover, they also claimed that their campus and the JNUSU office which too was located in the JNU campus was open to all who needed shelter. The Delhi violence which has killed 43 as of date, has also destroyed countless homes leaving hundreds homeless.

JNUSU offers shelter to Delhi violence victims

We urge you to volunteer for the rescue teams which are working all over Delhi.

JNUSU Office is open for everyone who needs shelter.

Contact us. pic.twitter.com/UTHjh6s5lu — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) February 26, 2020

JNU administration opposes

In response, JNU administration pointed out to JNUSU that they had no legal right to announce the campus as a 'shelter'. Stating that the students must avoid such activity, the administration stated that strict disciplinary action will be taken on the students doing the same. The administration also asked the students to keep JNU restricted to space for 'study and research, highlighting that the JNU residents felt threatened by it.

Backing the administration JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said, "We all want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi. We should all live together peacefully. However, as administration, we need to make sure that the safety and security of the JNU campus community are not disturbed. That is the reason why the JNU administration has advised some students, who gave the call "JNU for open shelter, to refrain from such activities".

JNU mob attack

The campus witnessed a mob attack in the first week of January, which began as a tussle between the students due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, but escalated to a masked mob attack injuring 51 students and teachers - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. While the Delhi police have filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members, they have also identified nine attackers - seven from JNUSU and two from ABVP from viral videos and photos. The Delhi police crime branch which is investigating the incident has questioned all the attackers but has not arrested anyone as of date. Nationwide protests were witnessed in solidarity with the students against the masked mob attack.

