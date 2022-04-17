Delhi Violence: Key Accused Sent To Police Custody; Cops Allege Pre-planned Conspiracy

In a key development, Delhi's Rohini court has sent the prime accused in Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar and Aslam to one-day police custody. The other 12 accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. In the incident, many police personnel and a local were injured. The case has been transferred to the crime branch with immediate effect.

During the hearing, Delhi Police accused conspired about the violence ahead of Yatra. "Accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the Shobha Yatra on April 15 and then they built up this conspiracy."

Police had recovered a pistol from Md Aslam (21), a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime Saturday evening.

Ansar was among the main conspirators of the Shobha Yatra violence, police informed. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also charged repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act, Police said.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched, officials said.

20 arrested after clashes

So far, 20 accused have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani informed. "20 accused arrested and 2 juveniles in conflict with the law have also been apprehended in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Further investigation underway," she added.

She added an FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and Arms Acr sections,

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," Rangnani said. Later, she said five more arrests were made. Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify miscreants.

Meanwhile, the situation is under control in the violence-hit region and the process of identification is being carried out based on CCTV and other video footage. Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify the assailants.