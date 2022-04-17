Delhi Violence: More Arrests Made By Police; 20 Accused & Two Juveniles Nabbed So Far

More arrests have been made in the Jahangirpuri violence case which gripped Northeast Delhi on Saturday. The Delhi Police have arrested 20 accused persons and 2 juveniles who were in conflict with the law, as per an official update. Along with this, the police have nabbed 3 firearms and 5 swords from the possession of the accused.

"20 accused arrested and 2 juveniles in conflict with the law have also been apprehended in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Further investigation underway," said DCP North-West Usha Rangnani.

Notably, from the first 14 arrests made earlier today, the Rohini Court has sent the two main accused-- Ansar and Aslam to one-day police custody. Apart from the 2, the other 12 arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Details of all 20 arrested

Zahid s/o Alfajuddin r/o B-block, Jahangirpuri Delhi aged 20 years. Anshar s/o Allauddin r/o B-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 35 years. Shahjad s/o Ali Akbar r/o Jhuggi A-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 33 years. Mukhtyaar Ali s/o Samabul r/o Jhuggi A-block, Jahangirpuri Delhi aged 28 years. Mohd. Ali s/o Hasan r/o CD Park Jhuggi, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 18 years Amir s/o Fazlurehman r/o C-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi, aged 19 years. Aksar s/o Sheikh Smaus r/o Jhuggi, CD Park, Jahangirpuri, Delhi, aged-26 yrs. Noor Alam s/o Hoshiyar Rehman r/o C-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi, aged- 28 years. Md. Aslam s/o Smaun r/o Jhuggi CD Park, Jahangirpuri, Delhi, aged- 21 years. Zakir s/o Sheikh Rafiq r/o Jhuggi C-block, Gali No. 4, Jahangir Puri, Delhi aged -22 years. Akram s/o Md. Shakil r/o Jhuggi CD Park, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 22 years. Imtyaz s/o Md. Israil r/o G-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 29 years. Mohd. Ali @ Jasmuddin s/o Israfil r/o C-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 27 years. Ahir s/o Hanif Khan r/o C-block, Jahangirpuri, aged 35 years. Sheikh Saurabh s/o Sheikh Ahmed r/o C-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 42 years. Suraj s/o Suken r/o G-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 21 yrs. Neeraj s/o Suken r/o G-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 19 years Suken s/o Naresh r/o G-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 45 years Suresh s/o Naresh r/o G-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 43 years Sujeet Sarkar s/o Sukumar Sarkar r/o G-block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi aged 38 years.

Violence breaks out in Jahangirpuri

On April 16, clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival. According to the FIR, 40-50 rounds of tear gas were shelled to bring the situation in Jahangirpuri under control.

On Sunday, injured police officer ASI Arun Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic and gave a detailed account of how the clashes took place during Shobha Yatra. The ASI informed that it was unlikely that so many people could have gathered in large numbers without planning, and shared that the rioters used swords and sticks to attack the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Notably, similar clashes with stone-pelting were witnessed just days ago during Ram Navami, where processions in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and several other states were targeted.