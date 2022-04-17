Delhi Violence: NCPCR Takes Cognisance Of Children Used For Stone Pelting; Seeks Report

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of children being used in the stone-pelting incident in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, in which several police personnel and civilians were injured, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told Republic Media Network.

"Actually we have received a complaint from a legal rights organisation. They alleged in their complaint that children were being brought into this violent activity and they were being used for pelting stones on Shobha yatra. We have issued notice to concerned DCP and conduct an investigation under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act," he said.

"Using children in any illegal activity is a crime and cognizable offence. It's a non-bailable offence. So we have asked police to inquire about this," Kanoongo said, adding that the child rights commission will visit the incident site once the situation is under control.

NCPCR seeks a report in 7 days

The NCPCR received a complaint from Legal Rights Observatory on Twitter and through various news reports that many minor children were used for stone-pelting. "Through the said complaint, it has also been brought to the Commission’s notice that Maulavis run madrassas have used juveniles for stone pelting on the said occasion," the Commission said in a statement. It has sought a report in seven days.

Jahangirpuri violence

The Delhi Police has arrested at least 14 people over the violence during a Shobha yatra procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri. There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities on Saturday that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched, officials said.

On Sunday, shops and markets near the Jahangirpuri metro station were functioning as usual and there was a heavy police deployment in C Block, the epicentre of the violence that left eight police personnel and a local injured.