Delhi Violence: Police Says Jahangirpuri Situation Peaceful & Fair Investigation Ongoing

Days after the Jahangirpuri violence, Special CP of Delhi Police Dependra Pathak on Tuesday said that the situation in the area is under control and that the investigation is currently underway. It is important to note that Republic TV has accessed visuals showing a buildup of sticks and stones the night before the clashes, and also spoke to the man who led the Tiranga chariot that came under heavy attack in the violence, who revealed that as soon as the procession approached the masjid, glass bottles and stones were pelted at them.

Speaking to the media, the Special CP of the Delhi Police stated, "The situation is now peaceful. We have adequate force deployment over here and we in continuous touch with the citizens. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner. Can't reveal the matter of investigation (on PFI involvement). The investigation is in its initial phase."

On April 17, Delhi DCP North-West Usha Rangnani had organised a meeting with members of the Jahangirpuri Aman committee along with the Aman committees of Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar with the aim of maintaining peace in the area.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses of the violence told Republic TV that the communal violence was a pre-meditated conspiracy. On the other hand, CCTV footages accessed by authorities unearthed the alleged pre-planning of the recent violence.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the National Capital's Jahangirpuri area. An initial probe had revealed the procession was peaceful until it crossed the Jama Masjid wherein one Ansar, along with his four companions, struck into an argument with the members of Shobha Yatra and obstructed its movement. Soon after the incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in wake of the violence. The Crime Branch has taken up the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in the area.