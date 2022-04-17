Delhi Violence: Shocking Video Emerges From Jahangirpuri, Man Seen Firing During Clashes

A shocking video has emerged from Delhi's Jahangirpuri where communal clashes broke out between two communities during the Shobha yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the clip, a gun-wielding person is seen firing.

The video shows several people pelting stones and a person reportedly wearing a blue kurta suddenly appears from behind and fires a shot. Delhi Police said that the suspect wielding the gun has been identified and raids are being conducted across the city to nab him.

Delhi Police arrests 14 over Jahangirpuri clashes

The Delhi Police has arrested at least 14 people over the clashes during a Shobha yatra procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched, officials said.

Police said that they have recovered a pistol from Md Aslam (21), a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime Saturday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and Arms Acr sections,

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," Rangnani said. Later, she said five more arrests were made.

"One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam, fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession," Rangnani said.

Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner (Law and Order-Zone 1) said, "Fourteen persons have been arrested so far and investigation is on. Further process of identification is being done based on CCTV and other video footage."

"Right now the situation is totally under control. We have our additional force deployed here. We have done peace committee meetings and are also in touch with the prominent residents of the areas. They gave assurances that they would maintain peace in their respective areas," he added.

Meanwhile, there is heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area. Drones and facial recognition software are being used to identify miscreants.