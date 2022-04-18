Delhi Violence: VHP Organisers Booked For Holding Rally Without Permission, One Arrested

In a big development, the Delhi Police on Monday booked organizers of the Shobha Yatra for carrying out the procession without prior permission. An FIR under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered against the organizers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for carrying out the procession without any permission. One accused person namely Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, VHP has been arrested, as per sources.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had detailed the sequence of events pertaining to the Jahangirpuri violence and had assured that no culprit who directly or indirectly partook in the violence will be spared. "Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community, and religion," said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

14 teams tasked to probe Jahangirpuri violence

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Asthana revealed that 14 teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch are investigating the case from all angles. Rubbishing the claim that some people tried to hoist a flag in a mosque, he vowed that no culprit involved in the clash will be spared.

"We have arrested 23 persons so far after registering an offence. Out of these 23, 8 accused have a previous involvement. The analysis of CCTV footage and the other available digital evidence is going on. On the basis of that, some more people have been identified who will be subjected to custodial interrogation. 3 firearms and 5 swords were seized. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch," he said. The officer also made it clear that every angle including the possibility of an accused in the 2020 riot being involved in the violence will be probed.

Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. The Rohini court sent the two prime accused, Ansar and Aslam to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case on Monday. The remaining 12 have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.