Delhi: Viral Video Of Teacher, Students Dancing To Bollywood Song Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Teachers are believed to play the role of a mentor, a guide, a friend, and a philosopher in a student's life. In a joyous moment for a dedicated educator, a video of a teacher dancing with her students on the ‘last day of summer camp’ won hearts on the internet.

The teacher Manu Gulati from Delhi shared the video and wrote, "Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.”

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️



Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

In a 53-second video, female students of a school are seen dancing to the lyrics of the iconic ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ song from the film, ‘Kismat’. As the students stand one behind the other dance in the premises of a classroom, the teacher appears, who matches steps along with the students to the very same song.

By the end of the dance video, the teacher and the students are seen dancing together in union on the floor.

Viral video wins hearts of netizens

This video has gained a lot of warmth and love from several Twitter users.

One of the social media users wrote, “Dear Manu, not sure how your tweet appeared on my feed. Must admit this is the most inspiring video I have seen this morning… All the very best“. Other said Society needs teachers like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extracurricular activities… Grand salute to you…”

She is the best… Try to arrange dance classes for her… Enjoyed the fun dance video… Love and blessings.” commented a Twitterati

The video has garnered over 29.9k likes and received more than 598k views.

