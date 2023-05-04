Delhi Wakes Up To Misty Morning, Cool Weather In May Following Incessant Rainfall

Shallow fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning after days of incessant rainfall leading to poor visibility. According to Indian Meteorological Department, today Delhi will experience a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius along with a partly cloudy mist in the morning.

#WATCH| A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of the national capital this morning



(Visuals from Ashram) pic.twitter.com/STnL305c3y May 4, 2023

The Met Department predicted that light rain will lash Delhi and while gusty winds would occur at 40-60 km/hr in neighbouring regions including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh (Haryana).

Other areas where rains were predicted include Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosall, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Atrauli (U.P.) Bhiwari, Khairthal, Alwar (Rajasthan).

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in low-lying areas

Waterlogging leading to traffic congestion was reported from several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, May 3. Areas including GT Karnal Road near Mukarba Chowk, Hauz Khas witnessed waterlogging.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital



(Visuals from Hauz Khas) pic.twitter.com/oiKrsNTd5Y — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

According to sources, the central control room of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday received two complaints of waterlogging in Uttam Nagar and Vasant Kunj area. Calls reporting tree falls in Bhajanpura and Jhilmil and a complaint of partial damage to a building in Budh Vihar due to rain was received by the police officials.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Wazirabad Flyover towards Police Station Timar Pur due to waterlogging near Timar Pur parking. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from AIIMS towards IIT due to waterlogging near Yusuf Sarai. Traffic is affected in the carriageway from IIT towards Lado Sarai due to waterlogging near Adhchini," it said in another tweet.