Delhi Wakes Up To Thunder & Lightning; IMD Issues Rain Alert In Some Pockets Of City Today

Delhi got a respite from the heat late at night on May 18 due to a sudden downpour. At 12 past midnight, the national capital witnessed heavy rains and lightning. Moreover, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected light rains today (May 18) accompanied by strong winds. The sky will remain cloudy with rains expected in some pockets of the city today. The Met Office attributing the change in the weather in Delhi to the dust cyclone in Rajasthan said the effects of the cyclone will continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the next 3-4 days.

As a result of the dust cyclone in Rajasthan, on May 18, dusty winds are expected in the national capital followed by winds blowing with a speed of about 20-30 Kmph along with a cloudy environment on May 22, the temperature will increase from May 20. It will remain in the range of 42-43 degree Celsius between May 20-23. The minimum temperature will also remain high durig this period.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



Visuals from Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/4mdlObLYAv — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

Dense cloud of dust over Delhi

Delhi was covered with clouds of dust on Wednesday (May 17). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) registered 336 AQI yesterday, as the pollution levels worsened to ‘very severe’ category.

The Weather in Delhi has been intermittently changing, it was cloudy and cold in the morning and then turning sunny in the afternoon followed by cloudy conditions prevailing in the evening. This brought respite to the Delhites from the intense heatwave conditions experienced during the last five days.