Delhi Wakes Up To Water Logged Streets, More Rain Likely Across North India Today

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi for the second day Friday as the national capital woke up to waterlogged streets. The situation was similar Thursday as traffic choked several streets. The Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts asking people to take alternative routes in several places, including Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from Adchini towards Lado Sarai, as well as Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS.

Rain causes flight diversions

The heavy rain also affected air traffic with over 22 flights diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), airport authorities said. Eleven flights were diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad and one to Chandigarh.

Rain predictions across north, west India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds which are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India."

The weather body predicted isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan on March 30-31; over west Rajasthan on March 30; and over Uttar Pradesh on March 31. Isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 31 in northwest India.

In eastern India, scattered to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely from March 31 to April 2. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha on March 31, the Met department said.