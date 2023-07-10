Delhi: Wall Collapses At Mathura Road, One Dead

The intense spell of monsoon across several states in the country has resulted in significant damage, loss of life, and property across the country. Numerous incidents of wall collapses have been reported in New Delhi owing to incessant rainfall. On Tuesday, a wall collapsed at Mathura Road in Sundar Nagar where a 32-year-old man identified as Rakesh Kumar Mishra lost his life.

Wall collapse in Delhi due to heavy rains

The deceased hailed from Bihar's Purnia district and had been working as a parking attendant at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). As per law enforcement officials, Rakesh was brought dead to hospital. While another person identified as Ashok Chand Mishra (50) sustained severe injuries in the same accident and is currently receiving treatment at hospital.



Following the tragic incident, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR under Sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



As per sources, Republic TV has learned that the wall collapse occurred on the evening of July 9. The law enforcement officials immediately rushed to the spot and deployed a JCB to clear the debris. After hours of the search operation, the officials managed to spot two human bodies out of which one could not be saved.

Rajesh Deo DCP ( South-East), Delhi Police told Republic TV, "Immediately after we got to know that the wall had collapsed, we rushed to the spot and rescued two lives. Unfortunately, one life has been lost in this tragedy."

In Pics: Wall collapse