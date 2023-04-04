Delhi Weather: National Capital Cools Down After Spate Of Rain, Max Temp At 31 Degrees

Early showers gave way to pleasant weather in Delhi in the day as the maximum temperature settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent in the morning while it dipped to 40 per cent at 5:30 pm, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 16.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, after an overnight rainfall.

The city registered a rainfall of 16.3 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded traces of rainfall on Monday.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 101 at 10 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The government's air quality forecasting agency, SAFAR has said that for the subsequent six days, the air quality is likely to oscillate between moderate and poor.