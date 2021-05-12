Delhi: WHO India Team Visits 500-bedded Sardar Patel COVID Centre; Lauds 'excellent Staff'

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) India paid a visit to the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Radha Soami, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. The ITBP team of doctors, paramedics, and stress counsellors, as well as doctors from other CAPFs, were lauded by the team for a well-placed system for COVID care management at the hospital.

WHO team visits Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

The team also met with the Centre's healthcare and frontline staff, as well as watch the facility's entire service, including treatment protocols, patient case sheets, and administrative setup. There are currently over 350 patients receiving oxygen treatment at the Centre. Dr Prashant Mishra, CMO SG ITBP, briefed the WHO India team headed by Dr Vishesh.

After visiting the facility today, Dr Vishesh Kumar of World Health Organisation (WHO) India on arrangements of Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, New Delhi, said, "Today we visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, which is an initiative of the central government, Delhi government and it is being run very sufficiently by the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). We have seen the excellent infrastructure that they have in place. As well as, stocks of oxygen, Remdesivir and the patient facilities that have been provided."

WHO team lauds India's COVID Care management

He added, "We organized a training here on infection prevention and control. Bio-medical waste management, as well as, the use of personal protective equipment and psycho-social therapy for the patients and the staff. The skills of all the staff were commendable. This is an excellent facility which will be very useful for the residents of Delhi."

With 3,70,665 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's daily new infections continue to increase. The total number of active cases in India has increased to 37,04,099. In the world, there are currently 11,122 active cases, with 3,55,338 of them recovering in less than 24 hours. COVID-19 claimed the lives of 4,205 people on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths to 2,54,197.

Picture Credit: @WHO/Twitter/PTI