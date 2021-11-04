Delhi Witnesses Grand ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ Celebration; CM Kejriwal Offers Prayers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal participated in the grand Diwali celebrations at Thyagraj Stadium in the national capital on Thursday. Apart from Kejriwal and his family, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other Cabinet Ministers also attended the Diwali puja.

The Diwali puja commenced at 7 p.m. with Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal, taking part in the prayers. The setup was designed to replicate Ayodhya's magnificent Ram Mandir.

The event, hosted by Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, included a musical performance, a dance performance, and an animated film on Lord Ram.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister took to Twitter to wish the countrymen a very happy Diwali and invited them to participate in the celebrations with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) virtually.