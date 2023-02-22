Delhi Witnesses Heavy Smog, Flights Diverted Due To Low Visibility

As the air quality of the national capital plummeted into ‘poor’ category, the union territory witnessed a thick envelope of smog on Wednesday.

The air quality index (AQI) was 201 in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Earlier this morning, a photo taken from the Kartavya path was shared on social media and revealed poor visibility and a thick layer of smog all across the area.

Delhi | A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of the national capital this morning.



Air quality in the 'Poor' category (201) in Delhi, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.



(Visuals from Kartavya Path) pic.twitter.com/zipbtPt5PT — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi airport authority announced that as many as seven flights were diverted and a few flights experienced delays of 20 to 40 minutes at the Delhi airport due to the poor visibility.

A Vistara flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi (UK926) was diverted to Jaipur due to poor visibility at the Delhi airport.