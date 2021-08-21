Delhi Witnesses Record Rainfall, Waterlogging Causes Traffic As IMD Issues Orange Alert

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has experienced record rainfall, resulting in major waterlogging and traffic delays in parts of the city, with traffic police providing reports on flooded regions. The MeT department has issued an orange and yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. From August 23 to August 26, the agency has issued a green alert.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi (Safdarjung) reported 73.2 mm rain between 2.30 am to 5.30 am. "Delhi's Safdarjung observatory records 138.8 mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today. This is the season's highest one-day rain," said the IMD. The city recorded 11 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm Friday.

The IMD had posted that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. These places would include Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida and Greater Noida in NRC; while Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana and Gannaur in Haryana. In Uttar Pradesh thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat and Jattari.

Here are some of the latest updates on the Delhi rains and waterlogging situation in Delhi:

Commuters have been facing difficulties in travelling through the waterlogged roads at AIIMS Flyover due to waterlogging.

A tree was uprooted at Mandi House as heavy rainfall hits Delhi. Restoration work is underway.

Pedestrians have been trying to get through a waterlogged street at ITO.

Locals have been complaining about them being unable to reach work offices.

Waterlogging has been seen at Rajghat premises.

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging at Minto Bridge, traffic movement has stopped there

Delhi rains lead to Netizens sharing a range of emotions, perspectives on Twitter

Netizens have been putting out numerous tweets on the Delhi rains and have been expressing their sentiments. While some shared jokes and memes to make light of the situation, others have been slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Some even posted pictures of animals running around and playing in the rain.

