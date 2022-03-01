Delhi witnesses slight fall in mercury

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Mercury fell marginally in the national capital on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal for the season, according to official data.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 85 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature in the morning settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 25.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, and a mainly clear sky has been forecast.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 10 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category (reading 142) in the morning, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed around 10 AM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI KND TIR TIR

