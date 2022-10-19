Delhi Woman Abducted And Gang-raped By 5 Men In Ghaziabad; DCW Chief Takes Cognizance

In a horrific incident, a 38-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for two days. According to sources, on Tuesday night, the woman was found in a sack on a side of the road.

According to sources, the woman, who hailed from Delhi, was abducted in Ghaziabad, when she was on her way back home. The woman was found lying in a sack with her hands and legs tied on the road. Two rods were allegedly inserted in her private parts. The woman is said to be battling for her life in the hospital.

Following this, DCW Swati Maliwal took cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, “The Delhi girl was on her way back from Ghaziabad in the night when she was forcibly taken away in the car. 5 people raped her for 2 days and rods were inserted in her private parts. The rod was still inside her private part when she was found in a sack on the side of the road. She is fighting for her life in the hospital. A notice has been issued to SSP Ghaziabad.”

दिल्ली की लड़की ग़ाज़ियाबाद से रात में वापिस आ रही थी जब उसे ज़बरन गाड़ी में उठा ले गए। 5 लोगों ने 2 दिन बलात्कार किया & उसके गुप्तांगों में रॉड घुसाई। सड़क किनारे बोरी में मिली तब भी रॉड उसके अंदर थी। अस्पताल में ज़िंदगी के लिए लड़ रही है। SSP ग़ाज़ियाबाद को नोटिस इशू किया है! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 19, 2022

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)