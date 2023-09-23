Delhi: Woman Arrested For Pouring Acid On Daughter-in-law, Victim Undergoing Treatment 

In a shocking incident, a woman was found to have poured acid on her 22-year-old daughter in law in New Usmanpur area in the national capital. The victim has suffered 25 per cent burns and is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, informed the Police.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 20, when a 49-year old woman, identified as Anjali, allegedly poured acid on her daughter-in-law in the evening out of anger. The Police has arrested the accused from Sant Nagar area in Delhi’s Burari district who was absconding with the rest of the family after the incident. The Police suspect that the two were having some dispute over property.

"The complainant lives on the 2nd floor, while Anjali lives on the ground floor of the same house. Anjali had filed a suit for eviction against the victim in Karkardooma Court. On the fateful day, both parties attended Karkardooma Court for a hearing in the matter. In the evening, on September 20 at about 5:30 pm, Anjali poured acid on the complainant in a fit of rage," said the Delhi Police.

The victim has been married for two years and is mother of a 6-month old daughter from the marriage. “The victim was admitted to JPC Hospital with 25 per cent acid burns. Her mother-in-law, Anjali had poured acid on her at her house in the New Usmanpur area. The victim was referred from JPC Hospital to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where she is still being treated for acid burns,” said the Police.

The Delhi Police has registered the case under section 323, 326A, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the New Usmanpur Police Station and is further investigating the matter for more details.

Arrest who sold acid: DCW chairperson

Earlier, the Delhi Commission of Women had issued a notice to Delhi Police in the case on Thursday and had demanded immediate arrest of the accused mother-in-law. In the notice, the DCW chairperson has also demanded strict action against the person who sold acid to the accused. The commission had acted upon receiving a complaint by the victim herself.

In the notice, the commission has revealed that the victim has stated that she has been harassed by her in-laws, alleging the assault by the victim's husband has also resulted in her miscarriage. "She has stated that after 2-3 months of her marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. She has alleged that on March 7, 2022, her husband assaulted her which resulted in the miscarriage of her two-and-a-half-months pregnancy," said the commission.