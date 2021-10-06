Delhi: Woman, Two Kids Dead As Fire Breaks Out Due To Cooking Gas Leakage

A 36-year-old woman and her two kids died in a fire caused by cooking gas leakage at their Anand Parbat residence in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, a call about four people sustaining injuries in a fire was received from the Punjabi Basti area in Anand Parbat, they said.

Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the RML hospital in a PCR van, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Fire officials said two fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control. The fire was in an LPG cylinder and some domestic articles, they added.

The police said the fire was caused due to a leakage in the rubber pipe of a cooking gas cylinder when Mehak (13) was preparing food for her mother and younger siblings.

Sushila and her two kids, Mansi and Mohan, both aged seven, succumbed to injuries during treatment. Mehak sustained 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment, they said.

