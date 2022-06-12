Delhi: Woman Who Accused Rajasthan Minister's Son Of Rape Attacked With Ink, FIR Filed

A 23-year-old woman, who had accused Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son of rape, was allegedly attacked with blue ink near southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the woman and her mother came to Delhi from Jaipur for some work. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received after some miscreants threw a liquid on a woman and ran away. Preliminary inquiry revealed it was a blue liquid and looked like ink, the police said. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

The victim said she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road on Saturday when two people in an auto-rickshaw threw something at her and fled. The woman was thoroughly examined at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said Pandey.

"The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter, a case under sections 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway," she added.

The DCP added that police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events.

DCW issues notice to Delhi police

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said she would be issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to file an FIR for the attack on the woman and accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of saving his minister's son.

"The girl who accused Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi of rape was thrown some substance by two unidentified people in Delhi.....@ashokgehlot51 sir, instead of saving your minister's son, arrest him. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police for FIR on this attack (sic)," she tweeted.

जिस लड़की ने राजस्थान मंत्री महेश जोशी के बेटे रोहित जोशी पे रेप का आरोप लगाया, उसके चेहरे पे आज दिल्ली में 2 अज्ञात लोगों ने कुछ पदार्थ फेंका। @ashokgehlot51 जी, अपने मंत्री के बेटे को बचाने की जगह गिरफ़्तार करें। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू कर रही हूँ इस अटैक पे FIR के लिए। pic.twitter.com/Y8gZfMWW4q — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 12, 2022

The Delhi Police had on Friday questioned Rohit Joshi in connection with the rape case. The questioning came a day after a Delhi court granted him anticipatory bail in the case.

Following the woman's allegation that Rohit Joshi raped her on multiple occasions over a year, a case was registered against him under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offense), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc), 377 (unnatural offenses) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.