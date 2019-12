AAP leader Raghav Chadha has alleged that the owner of the illegal building in Anaj Mandi, where a massive fire broke out killing 43 laborers, is a representative of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. Chadha says he has received information from the locals that the owner is a parliamentary secretary of Manoj Tiwari. Chadha questioned on why does a parliamentary secretary of BJP leader have ownership of the illegal building . Chadha has sought an explanation from Tiwari in this regard.