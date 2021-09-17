Delhi's AAP Govt Issues New 14-point Guideline To Keep Dust Pollution In Check

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with all the private agencies, which were involved in construction work in the National Capital. During the meeting, the Delhi Environment Minister apprised the agencies about the 14 guidelines issued by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government to check dust pollution. In the meeting, suggestions were also taken from the representatives of private construction agencies.

Gopal Rai said, "All private agencies should appoint an employee at their construction sites to see whether the norms are being followed or not."

While speaking to the media, Rai said that currently, the Delhi government was focussing on 10 points to efficiently execute its plans. He further said that one of the most important points among these is the problem of dust pollution. "To curb dust pollution, we called for a meeting of all the agencies in Delhi that are involved in construction activities, like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and directed them to submit their action plan by September 21," the Minister added.

The Delhi Environment Minister said, "Apart from these agencies, we observed many private agencies involved in construction contribute to the dust pollution problem. We have conducted a meeting with more than 50 major construction agencies, which included L&T, GMR Group, Raheja Developers, North Delhi Metro Mall. Private Limited (NDMMPL), and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) among others. We have informed them of whatever shortcomings that we observed from their end."

As per the new guidelines issued by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), construction or demolition activity in NCT of Delhi be undertaken only after ensuring the 14 Dust Mitigation Measures prescribed are followed such as Dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site, Installation of Anti-Smog Gun(s) (for >20,000 m2 built-up area). Not only this, tarpaulin or green net on scaffolding around the area under construction and the building. "All vehicles, including carrying construction material and construction debris of any kind, should be cleaned and wheels washed and several other measures laid down by the government," the new guidelines stated.

(Image: ANI, PTI)